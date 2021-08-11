Where Can I Get Vaccinated?

If you're looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they are widely available at most pharmacies and grocery stores across the region. To find a shot near you, and to schedule an appointment, visit vaccines.gov/search.

Additionally, vaccines are available both by appointment and on a walk-in basis at all Northeast Tennessee health department locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Ballad Health is also offering vaccines on by appointment and on a walk-in basis at the Mall at Johnson City, located in the old Designer Shoe Warehouse storefront. They are open from 2-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.