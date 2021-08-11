Though the region is on a trajectory that could see more than 500 COVID-19 patient hospitalizations by the end of the month, Ballad Health officials stressed Wednesday that the worst of the surge can still be avoided if more people receive the vaccine.
"Our inpatient volume today actually reflects the numbers we had expected to see in September of this year based on our modeling, so we're well ahead of where we expected to be, and those COVID case counts continue to climb week-by-week," Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during a media briefing. "Unfortunately, they don't have to. We have the ability to stop this, we have, obviously, masks that can be used to help protect us, we have physical distancing that we can put into play.
"But, most importantly, we have very effective vaccines that can be used to start protecting our community and reduce the number of COVID cases in our region," Deaton continued.
Last week, more than 2,000 new cases were reported across Ballad's service area for the first time since mid-January, and as of Wednesday, Ballad was treating 160 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, a 28% increase from last Wednesday's inpatient census. Hospital capacity is at 90% most days, Deaton said, with ICU capacity "pretty maxed out."
Of those currently hospitalized, 44 were in intensive care and 26 were on ventilators, both metrics up by more a third or more compared to last week. A hundred others are being treated through the system's safer-at-home program.
Ballad's internal modeling projects that under a worst-case scenario of continued uncontrolled spread of the delta variant in the region, coronavirus-related hospitalizations could set a new record next week, surpassing the 361 reported on Jan. 5. Even under a "more manageable" scenario, hospitalizations are projected to cross the 200 mark next week, hitting 300 by month's end.
At that point, elective surgeries would almost certainly be suspended — a possibility Deaton said was already likely. The hospital system is developing a surge plan to care for 300 patients next week and 400 the week after.
"I can tell you we're pretty close to that right now, and we'll be making that call within the next day or so," Deaton said of suspending elective surgeries.
Deaton said that even though the surge planning would free up staff to support the frontline health care workers, there's a limit to how much they can handle before they need to start looking at the allocation of resources. At a certain point, he said, rationing care could be necessary.
"We're not there yet, but that's a very real issue," Deaton continued. "Every hospital across the country today that's dealing with high numbers of COVID patients will be looking at that issue, and so that's the alarming thing about this — that our system gets pushed so much that you have to decide who receives care and who doesn't at some point, and we do not want to get there, and we do not have to get there.
"If we can get more people vaccinated quickly, we can avoid having to make really, really difficult decisions across our system," he continued.
Because of staffing issues that continue to plague the system, wait times are expected to increase at emergency departments as more coronavirus patients end up in the hospital. In addition to its already limited staffing, Ballad has 116 employees out because of a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection.
Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates, said people should only use emergency departments for urgent or life-threatening ailments, first seeking treatment from primary care providers or urgent care centers if they can't wait for an appointment.
"The current COVID-19 surge, which is preventable by vaccination, is contributing to increasing wait times and care availability across our region," said Patterson. "Please get vaccinated."
Ballad has received reinforcements from retired health care workers who returned to join the workforce after a request from the system last week.
Ballad officials renewed that call this week for retired nurses and respiratory therapists to call (423) 302-3299 to start that process. In addition, Ballad could benefit from an executive order signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee last Friday that gives some regulatory flexibility to hospitals.
Ballad's Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Smithgall said administrators are currently evaluating several things that could help alleviate stress on frontline health care workers under the executive order, including allowing newly hired graduates of licensed practical nursing programs who aren't licensed yet to work under the supervision of a registered nurse, bringing in other health care providers licensed in other states to work in Tennessee and Virginia and allowing respiratory therapy students to practice.
Dr. Sheri Holmes, ETSU Health's chief medical officer, also spoke at Wednesday's briefing to address concerns about vaccination from those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant, urging those who fall into one of those categories to speak with their doctors about getting the shot, which she said was safe and effective.
"Summarily, COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women," said Holmes, who is also an OB/GYN.
Vaccine uptake, while increasing, is still low across the region with 38.1% of people in Ballad's 21-county service area fully vaccinated, and 43.1% at least partially vaccinated. Washington County, Tennessee, has the highest vaccine uptake with 47.4% of the population fully vaccinated, followed by Washington County, Virginia, at 43.5%.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is the very best way to save your own life and help protect those around you," said Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift. "Know that you have the power to help us stop this before it gets worse."