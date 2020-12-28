Northeast Tennessee counties reported nine new deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Monday, while the region’s positive test rate remained above 20% for third day in a row.
Two new fatalities were reported each in Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties, while Carter, Hawkins and Unicoi counties each reported one.
The nine deaths brought the upstate’s death toll since the Christmas holiday to 17. Since the pandemic began, 626 people have died in the region since the pandemic began.
Monday’s deaths were among 76 new deaths statewide, bringing Tennessee’s toll to 6,588.
Ballad patient census rebounds
Ballad Health reported Monday that it had 312 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 23 from Sunday.
Those hospitalized in Monday's census included 64 in intensive care units (+7 from Sunday) and 44 on ventilators (+6). Another 10 patients were awaiting test results.
Ballad’s census had been above 300 for 15 consecutive days until falling to 275 on Thursday. Ballad did not release data on Christmas Day. There were 276 patients on Saturday and 289 on Sunday. Ballad’s hospitalizations at 335 on Dec. 21.
Ballad reported that 1,061 people had died from virus-related causes in its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, an increase of 15 from Sunday's report. Seventy-eight of those deaths had occurred over the past seven days.
There were 30 beds designated for COVID-19 remaining in Ballad facilities.
Region's positive test rate stays high on another low test day
With just 753 new tests reported in the region Monday from the holiday weekend, Northeast Tennessee had a positivity rate of 26.29%. The region’s rate has remained above 10 percent since Oct. 15 — 75 straight days.
Monday’s statewide rate rose to 22.96% from 13,334 tests, less than one-third of those reported on Friday. Sunday’s statewide rate was 18.14%.
NE Tennessee passes 37,000 cases
The upper eight counties added 215 new cases on Monday, the lowest number since Dec. 6, for a total of 37,004 since the pandemic began. The region had averaged 338.3 new cases per day over the past seven days. More than 100 new cases per day had been reported every day since Nov. 25.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 3712 new cases for a total of 567,792 since the pandemic began. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 5,459.1 cases per day. The state’s count had been at least 3,000 new cases each day since Nov. 26.
Active cases up again
Mainly due to an increase in Greene County, the region’s active infection count grew by 26 Monday to 5,107. The state considers cases infectious for 14 days, so active infections reflect the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths. Current infections in the region peaked at 6,036 on Dec. 21. The count has remained above 5,000 since Dec. 17.
Greene’s number increased by 31 on Monday to 928. Carter County also was in double digits with a net of 14 for a total of 575. Unicoi County’s count grew by eight to 202. Hancock County netted two for 51 current infections. Johnson County also netted two for 116.
Sullivan, Washington and Hawkins all realized net declines in active cases. Although infections dropped by two, Washington overtook its larger neighbor, Sullivan, for the high mark in the upper eight counties with 1,331 active cases compared to 1,312 in Sullivan, which had a decline of 27. Hawkins’ total dropped by two to 592.
Statewide, active infections grew by 338 to 77,679 after a dip of 408 cases on Sunday. The state’s active case estimate also peaked Dec. 21 at 85,406.