Ballad Health Press Conference - 01/27

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine speaks during a press conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022. 

In a letter Monday, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said some of the accusations of mistreatment of a sexual assault victim by staff at Johnson City Medical Center made last month by First District Attorney General Steve Finney could not be verified or were misleading and said the health system continues work to improve medical care for victims.

Levine said interviews with staff, the patient and her family and a review of hospital surveillance footage showed some inconsistencies in the way the DA portrayed the victim's examination and treatment at the hospital.

Steve Finney

First Judicial District Attorney Steve Finney

