In a letter Monday, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said some of the accusations of mistreatment of a sexual assault victim by staff at Johnson City Medical Center made last month by First District Attorney General Steve Finney could not be verified or were misleading and said the health system continues work to improve medical care for victims.
Levine said interviews with staff, the patient and her family and a review of hospital surveillance footage showed some inconsistencies in the way the DA portrayed the victim's examination and treatment at the hospital.
On Oct. 11, Finney simultaneously delivered a letter to Ballad and local media outlets with a list of complaints against the hospital, including the victim of abduction and rape waiting five hours for a rape kit to be performed, refusal of a lactation consultant, being forced to wait in a crowded emergency room and being presented with a cup when she asked to use the restroom.
Levine's letter, released Wednesday by Finney's office after public records requests made Monday and Tuesday by the Press, said the patient was immediately met at the emergency room's ambulance entrance by the charge nurse, a private room at the ER known as the quiet room was occupied by a patient with the easily transmissible COVID virus, so the charge nurse immediately went to prepare another private room. The patient, her husband and the accompanying police investigator waited near the registration desk while the nurse secured the room, and Levine said they were escorted to a private room within eight minutes after arrival.
"At no time did the patient sit in the waiting room, and the patient was in the company of a police agent and family member the entire time," Levine wrote.
"The public areas of our emergency departments are under constant surveillance by multiple security cameras, and we reviewed the footage to determine and confirm the timing of activities. The patient was prioritized immediately ahead of the other patients present, which is consistent with our policy."
Within 21 minutes, Levine said a physician and a triage nurse examined the patient in the private room, and the patient later told Levine she was pleased with their care.
After 7 p.m., a new shift of nurses clocked in at the emergency department, and Levine said the bedside manner of one of the new nurses was an area where the hospital staff failed.
"The nurse lacked empathy, failed to be proactive in determining what needs the patient might have had, and missed several opportunities to provide compassion where it was needed," he wrote. "I have personally apologized to the patient for this, and appropriate actions have been taken which reflect my disappointment in the professional's lack of adherence to our values."
Levine said the patient agreed to speak with other Ballad caregivers about her experience in hopes of fostering empathy and compassion among the system's staff.
The cup brought to the victim that Finney criticized in his letter was for a urine sample, according to Levine, a standard procedure in collecting evidence for law enforcement. Levine said the district attorney was likely aware that urine samples were a regular component of evidence collected during sexual assault examinations.
On being denied a lactation consultant, Levine said the accusation wasn't true. The hospital's lactation consultants work during daytime hours, and when requested, the ER physician met with the patient to try to answer questions about breastfeeding.
"They may have failed to satisfactorily answer the patient's question, which is a legitimate concern we will share with the physician, but the language of your letter might lead a reasonable person to conclude the staff dispassionately showed no interest in responding to the patient's request," the CEO said. "That would not be a fair conclusion. They were trying to be helpful."
One issue that lengthened the patent's stay in the ER was the unavailability of a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, an RN with specific training to work with sexual assault victims known as a SANE nurse.
Levine said the area's SANE nurses were on a flight to educational training in Dallas when the patient arrived at the hospital. The SANE supervisor notified staff that the nurses would not be available for four days while at the training, but said when the flight landed at 8:01 p.m., one of the nurses responded to a text message to inform staff in Johnson City they were unavailable.
Levine said hospital staff on that night did not follow established policy to collect forensic evidence. All ER staff are capable of collecting evidence using the instructions on the collection kits, but Levine said staff that night uncomfortable with their level of experience in doing so called in a more experienced nurse to administer the kit, which contributed to the patient's wait time.
In the letter, Levine said he, Finney and Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus were planning a new model for treating victims of sexual assault that kept them out of the often unpredictable environment of emergency rooms. One model, he suggested, was a regional point of entry for care for victims, anchored by the Branch House in Sullivan County, a non-hospital family justice center that offers information, counseling, legal assistance, planning, housing and sexual assault forensic examination for victims of domestic of domestic and sexual violence.
On Wednesday, Levine said he hoped to work with the DAs to better treatment for sexual assault victims in Northeast Tennessee.
“Ballad Health applauds the work of District Attorney Finney and District Attorney Staubus to create a better system that is victim-centered and respects the proper role of the emergency departments in serving patients who need medical care," he said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to our work together as we all seek to serve people who are victims of sexual assault, and we believe the models outlined in our letter, and which were agreed to between Ballad Health and the District Attorneys, will lead to a much better service for the region.”