Since the beginning of October, novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities have been rising — doubling in the last month.
With the holidays approaching, health officials don’t expect that trend to reverse without stricter adherence to public health recommendations. In a press conference Wednesday, Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said now is “a good time to evaluate your holiday plans.”
“If people proceed with large family gatherings, travel and other traditional events, we will most likely continue to see an increase by early December,” Swift warned, adding that cases related to Halloween are expected to rise over the next week. Swift said the health care system linked one child’s infection directly to trick-or-treating, and suspects several others.
Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive, said “if it’s not necessary to be in a large group or gathering, this is the time to be especially vigilant about that and diligent about staying home when you can, washing your hands, wearing a mask — those sort of things.”
Asked if they were calling for a new stay-at-home order, Runnels said that’s something government officials need to look at and consider on their own.
“Our leadership both at the regional and state level will have to make decisions on what things look like and what needs to be done from a standpoint of gatherings and those type of things, but certainly it’s a time to consider those sort of things,” Runnels said.
Ballad’s in-house modeling still shows the healthcare system tracking ahead of the worst-case scenario, which could see more than 350 COVID-19 patients by the end of December. Under the worst-case scenario, Ballad wasn’t projected to reach 217 hospitalizations until later this month.
The hospital system did not report its two-week projections for new hospitalizations and deaths, though Swift said that was because Ballad is adjusting its modeling to try and account for holiday- and event-related spikes in cases. Swift said she’s still expecting an increase in cases and related hospitalizations, but didn’t want to release any inaccurate data.
There is some reason for optimism though, as Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be over 90% effective in an early analysis of its data earlier this week. And while a vaccine likely won’t be ready for large-scale distribution for several months, Runnels called the results a sign of hope.
“We’ve been telling you how difficult this surge and the pandemic has been and that we’re in a tough place, but there is some good news this week,” Runnels said. “Pfizer announced that their COVID-19 vaccine could be as effective as 90% at preventing the spread of the illness.
“While the results are incomplete and a vaccine is not yet ready to be distributed, this is a sign of hope and optimism for everyone fighting the virus. There’s still a long way to go, but this is great news.”
Runnels also noted that Ballad is actively preparing for vaccine distribution when the time comes.