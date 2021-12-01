While the number of virus-related hospitalizations across Ballad Health’s facilities continues to rise, the number of vaccinated people ending up in the hospital remains low — and nonexistent for those requiring critical care.
Of the 52 people in an intensive care unit as of Wednesday, zero are fully vaccinated while 36 of those are on ventilators. In total there are 213 people in a Ballad hospital with COVID-19, with 90% of them not fully vaccinated.
Just 45.4% of people in Ballad’s 21-county service area in Tennessee and Virginia are vaccinated.
Hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks amid a rise in new cases, increasing by 57.7% since hitting a low of 135 on Nov. 15 following the summer surge. Since then, the number of patients requiring intensive care has gone up 52.9%, while the number of people fighting for their lives on ventilators has increased by 38.4%.
There were also three children hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City on Wednesday, a number that had fallen to zero as recently as last Wednesday.
On Facebook the hospital system wrote that the data shows “that getting the COVID-19 vaccine significantly lowers your chance of hospitalization and severe illness.”
{iframe style=”width: 100%; height: 600px;” title=”Interactive or visual content” src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/3257622/embed” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”320” height=”240”}{/iframe}