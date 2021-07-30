The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library’s biannual book sale will be Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Room and Polly Peterson Room.
The last two hours of the event, 2-4 p.m., will include a special $5 bag sale. Bags are provided at the sale for those who need them.
Something for everyone
The sale features thousands of donated items.
Friends member Elisabeth Dubberley said, “I love seeing the wide variety of materials and genres at our book sales. You can find all sorts of hidden gems, from fiction and nonfiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and CDs. There is something for everyone.”
Along with discovering hidden gems, the sale offers people a chance to support their local library. All proceeds from the sale go to furthering Johnson City Public Library’s work.
The prices
Paperbacks cost $1 and hardbacks cost $3; children’s books are four for $1 and children’s chapter books are two for $1. Young adult books are all $1. CDs are four for $1 and DVDs are $1 each. People can also buy a library tote bag full of books for $25.
In addition to the Saturday sale, Friends of the Library members are invited to a preview sale on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
About Friends of the Johnson City Public Library
The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library is a volunteer group dedicated to the welfare and promotion of the library. Anyone can sign up to become a Friends member at the book sale or by emailing friends@jcpl.org. Find more information about the Friends at jcpl.org/friends.
Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to learn more about Johnson City Public Library. Like Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, programs and services.