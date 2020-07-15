With the persistent risks posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, there will be no parties or picnics to get the Tri-Cities area’s low-income kids psyched for next month’s start of the new school year.
But there will be new backpacks and supplies, food boxes for their families, and special items gifted by community members who want to help them succeed in their education.
Leaders of the annual back to school drives at Good Samaritan Ministries and Seasons of Hope confirmed on Wednesday their much anticipated celebrations of the return to school have been nixed this year by the continuing spread of the virus.
At Good Samaritan, Executive Director Aaron Murphy said the limits placed on the ministry’s volunteer force by the pandemic will also limit the distribution to backpacks, schools supplies and family food boxes only, without the new school clothing and shoes traditionally supplied by the ministry’s supporters.
To make the scaled-back distribution possible, $55 sponsorships are being gathered to provide each of 750 area students with a new backpack fully loaded with grade-specific supplies for preschool through 12th grade. Sponsorships for a large family food box for each of the student’s families is $45.
Donations for the drive may be dropped off at the ministry at 100 N. Roan St., from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Wednesday, July 29. Monetary donations to Good Samaritan earmarked for back to school may be made online at goodsamjc.org, or by mail to Good Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City TN 37605.
At Seasons of Hope, the annual back to school party for teen-aged students of low-income working families has also been cancelled. But the drive is full-on for backpacks, school supplies, new shoes, socks, underwear, personal care items and gift certificates to allow the teens to do their own back to school clothes shopping, and food boxes for their families.
President Katy Keen said the biggest need is clothing gift certificates for 25 teens and their siblings whose families earn too much to qualify for other nonprofit assistance and too little not feel the financial strain of getting a child back to school, and another 25 teens and their families on Seasons of Hope waiting list.
A Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive to help fill the food boxes is underway at VIBES Nails and Lotion Bar at 325 E. Main Street where every donation of the sandwich combo is good for a 10 percent discount.
Other teen friendly donations needed for the food boxes include canned fruits, soups and pasta, Ramen noodles, mac-n-cheese, cereal, granola bars, fruit chews, juice boxes and drink mixes.
For the return to school, donations of new backpacks, 3- and 5-subject spiral notebooks, three-ring binders, composition books, paper, pencils, highlighters, dry erase markers, scientific calculators, earbuds and locker supplies are being collected.
And for a “blessing bag” for each of the kids, Seasons of Hope is asking community members to choose a cute makeup or travel bag and pack it with makeup, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, a tooth brush, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, a hairbrush, a comb, perfume or cologne, feminine hygiene products, soap, body gel, facial cleansers and lotion.
And to get the teens off to school on a good footing, donations of new shoe, socks and underwear in junior, adult and plus sizes are needed.
A $150 sponsorship will provide a complete box of back to school gear for one student. Monetary donations to Seasons of Hope earmarked for Operation School Bus may be made online at seasonsofhopetn.org or by mail to Seasons of Hope, P.O. Box 5633, Johnson City, TN 37602.
Donated items for the project may be dropped off at the Summit Leadership Foundation at 3104 Hanover Road, Johnson City. More information about the project may be obtained by contacting Katy Keen at 423-724-7398 or [email protected].
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, [email protected] or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.