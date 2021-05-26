BLOUNTVILLE — Sean Lucart may not be FIFI’s regular pilot, but he takes pride in showing folks around the restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress.
Lucart, a former USAF C-130 Hercules transport pilot, is also a volunteer pilot with the Commemorative Air Force and was on rotation with this week’s CAF Air Power Tour at the Tri-Cities Aviation ramp.
FIFI arrived at Tri-Cities Airport a day early Monday, and Lucart led an impromptu tour of the former Army Air Force strategic bomber while her temporary crew got ready for the first day of public viewing.
Climbing inside FIFI is not as easy as boarding a modern airliner, as Lucart showed how to maneuver around the front pair of bomb bay doors and up a narrow ladder between two dummy bombs and into the front cabin. Inside, the legroom was better than in a modern airliner. Seats and panels for the navigator and flight engineer were well behind the pilot and co-pilot’s seat under a streamlined greenhouse canopy.
