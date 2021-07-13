KINGSPORT — A member of the Kingsport Axmen has been removed from the Appalachian League team for "conduct of concern and violations of team rules," multiple team officials confirmed Tuesday.
Chris Allen, Boyd Sports president and COO, issued this statement when asked for comment:
"A player has been removed from the team for conduct of concern and violations of team rules. As we continue to evaluate the facts of the matter, we have postponed the game and will keep our fans informed."
Axmen General Manager Steve Brice, when asked for comment, issued the same statement.
The Axmen had announced the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled game at Hunter Wright Stadium on its social media channels, saying it was "due to a player personnel issue."
"Tonight's game has been postponed due to a player personnel issue. Our next scheduled game is Thursday, July 15, at Bristol. We'll be back at home Saturday, July 17," the official Kingsport Axmen social media sites said.
Commenters on the public site questioned the situation, saying they were told by security at the gate that the game was canceled due to "a credible threat."
Kingsport police officers were at the stadium entrance Tuesday at what would have been game time, when Times News reporters were on the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check timesnews.net for updates.
Sports Director Joe Avento and Sports Writer Kevin Mays contributed to this report.