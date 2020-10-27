Man facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal trespassing
A hatchet-wielding man was arrested Sunday after Johnson City police officers were dispatched to South Roan Street where the man was reportedly swinging the weapon at drivers.
Anthony P. Gentry, 51, no known address, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing after police searched him and found the hatchet tucked into his pants and covered by his shirt.
More than one motorist had called 911 about a man with a hatchet threatening drivers. One of the callers told police that he was stopped while traffic was backed up in the 1400 block of South Roan when Gentry approached the truck and accused the driver of watching him and taking pictures of him.
The driver said Gentry claimed to know him and said, “I am going to kill you,” while swinging the weapon. The driver sped off and called 911.
When police arrived, they found Gentry on property that had “no trespassing” signs posted. That’s where the trespassing charged came from.
Gentry is no stranger to police as he has had multiple arrests over the last several years. The most recent arrest was in June when Gentry was charged with identity theft after officers investigated a 911 call about a suspicious person in the area of South Roan Street and University Parkway. Police said Gentry matched the description given by the 911 caller, and as police spoke with him, he provided them with a false identity.
Gentry was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.