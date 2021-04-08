An international auto manufacturing company is looking to locate its first factory in the United States in the Washington County Industrial Park.
The company, which industrial development officials are calling Project Stamp, would be located in the former Alo building in the Telford park. The company has asked for a payment in lieu of taxes deal for its a two-phased new capital investment of $144,482,000 that will create 206 jobs.
The company manufactures car doors and bumpers. Another county in Tennessee, as well as locations in Michigan and Ohio are also vying for the company.
