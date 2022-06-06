Authorities are looking for a Johnson City man who is charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of a body in Unicoi County last week.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bradley Miller, 43, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body of his girlfriend, Athena Saunders, 48, of Johnson City, was found off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot on May 30.
According to the press release, attempts to locate Miller have been unsuccessful and anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Unicoi County Sheriff's office at (423) 743-1850 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The investigation was a joint effort between the TBI and Unicoi County Sheriff's office. The Johnson City Police Department also assisted with the investigation.