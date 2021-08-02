A man who got into a fist fight Sunday ended up at the hospital and later died, and officials are looking for the person responsible.
Law enforcement is looking for Elijah Gates, age 24, who will be charged with one count of aggravated assault resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the Johnson City Medical Center in the early morning hours Sunday about a man who had a head injury that was initially reported as a fall. The man later died at the hospital.
Investigators later determined that domestic violence had been occurring between the victim and another man at 102 Dean St. which resulted in a fist fight.
Gates' location is unknown, but he is believed to be driving a 2000 Green Ford Contour sedan bearing Tennessee plate number 5Y9-6T9. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414