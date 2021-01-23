A new book on the development of the Predator drone with Hellfire missile was developed and inidtially used after 9/11 will be hitting the bookstores next week. Mark Cooter, a retired Air Force colonel, is a 1981 graduate of Elizabethton High School and a 1985 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He is co-author of “Never Mind, We’ll Do It Ourselves, The Inside Story of How a Team of Renegades Broke Rules, Shattered Barriers, and Launched a Drone Warfare Revolution”, by Skyhorse Publishers.
As the book explains, the Predator program was a joint project of the Air Force and the Central Intelligence Agency. Cooter, an intelligence officer led the Air Force team while co-author Alec Bierbauer headed the CIA team. Michael Marks is the third author.
The authors say the drone project was truly a joint effort and the authorship of the book reflects the shared responsibility. Cooter and Bierbauer takes turns writing the chapters, with Cooter writing the odd chapters and Bierbauer the even chapters.
The chapters are written in first person, with each chapter written from either the point of view of an Air Force officer or CIA leader. Both tell the stories of the other Air Force or CIA participants in the project ir rich detail, explaining their unique talents that brought them to this key project at a very sensitive time in the nation’shistory, the days immediately before and after 9/11.
While the story tells about the development of the state-of-the-art remotely piloted surveillance and weapons system, it is written in a style that a reader who has no military or technical background can easily understand. For those who enjoy humorous military language, Cooter proves a master at capturing such humor on the page.
Cooter first became involved with Predator during the wars in Bosnia and Kosovo. At that time, thePreditor was only available for surveillance. Early in 2000, Cooter was once again involved with Predator after Usama Bin-Laden had become the nation’s most wanted terrorist. It was also the time when the Hellfire missile system was joined to the Predator.
Cooter begins the book with the first chapter devoted to the first time the predator fired at an enemy target, with many high ranking officials watching the shot live on monitors in an adjoining double wide trailer in subuAAAArban Washington.
Although Cooter has local ties he has deep connections to the Air Force. His father served in the Air Force for 26 years and Cooter describes himself as an Air Force brat. His father is from Greeneville and his mom is from Elizabethton. He spent part of his childhood in Elizabethton when his dad was in Vietnam and after his father retired, he graduated from Elizabethton.
After graduating from ETSU, Cooter joined the Air Force as an officer candidate and earned his commission. His wife is also an Air Force colonel.
Cooter said he hopes to have a book signing event in the area, but a date has not yet been designated.