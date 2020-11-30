Three charged in shooting death of 10-year-old girl
ELIZABETHTON — Three men charged in a drive-by shooting in Carter County last month that killed a young girl sleeping on her family’s couch now all have attorneys after a brief court appearance Monday.
Zachary Scott Scalf, 20, Jediah Shane Glover, 20, and Jason Bryan Barber II, 18, were each charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm or antique firearm in the commission of a felony within days of the Nov. 17 shooting.
The shooting occurred at 121 Blevins Road at 5:30 a.m. that day, with 21 shots fired into the home, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. One of the rounds struck 10-year-old Lillyhana Davis in the head as she was sleeping on a couch.
General Sessions Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Scalf, attorney Joe Shults for Barber and attorney Casey Sears for Glover.
Investigators said they were told the shooting was in response to a Halloween night shooting at the same Blevins Road home.
In that incident, investigators said they determined Zaylor Arnett had come to the house, where he met with resident Burley Canter. According to a sheriff’s department affidavit, an altercation started and Arnett drew a gun. The two men struggled for control of the gun and it went off, striking Arnett.
During the investigation, Barber and Glover became suspects. Barber was taken into custody as a suspect in a Nov. 13 shooting incident in Hampton.
Investigators also believed that incident was a drive-by shooting, taking place at 199 Swimming Pool Road.
Investigators reported that eight AMTC .223 brass casings, two Winchester 9 mm brass casings and another 9 mm brass casing were found in the road at the Hampton scene in a pattern that indicated a drive-by shooting. Witnesses said the vehicle was a silver or gray Subaru Forester occupied by four people. A witness said one of the occupants was “Baby J.” Officers believe that was a nickname of Barber.
According to the warrant, Barber was picked up by Washington County sheriff’s deputies Nov. 18 at 141 Bucktown Road, Jonesborough, and taken to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department for questioning.
At the time of his arrest, he was accompanied by Glover.
Barber was interrogated by investigators on Nov. 19, who said he confessed to participating in the shooting on Blevins Road. He reportedly said he had been the driver of the vehicle in the drive-by shooting and that the vehicle was also occupied by Glover and by Zachary Scalf.
According to the sheriff’s department affidavit, Barber said the Nov. 17 shooting was planned and carried out as revenge for the Halloween shooting incident and that he had been driving while Glover and Scalf had been shooting.
Bowers reset the cases for Wednesday so all three men can appear with their attorneys. There will likely be a preliminary hearing set on Wednesday for a later date.
The three were being held in the Carter County Jail in lieu of $900,000 bond each.