The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirmed Wednesday morning that a local, well-known attorney was found dead in his Greeneville residence on Tuesday.
Emotions rippled through the regional legal community Tuesday evening as news of Thomas "Tom" Jessee’s death traveled by word-of-mouth.
Jessee, 68, was apparently found dead inside his Whirlwind Road home in Greene County.
A statement from the TBI said 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong asked TBI to assist the Greeneville Police Department in the investigation and “circumstances leading to the death.”
The TBI said there is no known foul play at this time, but Jessee’s death is under investigation. His body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Jessee was the long-time law partner and brother of Bob Jessee, who died in 2014 from complications from pneumonia.