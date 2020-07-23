A local attorney pleaded guilty to theft Tuesday and was sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years of probation.
Kyle Douglas Vaughan pleaded by information, meaning he waived the indictment process, to theft of property over $60,000, but less than $250,000, a Class B felony in Judge Lisa Rice’s Criminal Court.
The state Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee suspended Vaughan’s license to practice law in January, finding that he “misappropriated funds for his own use and poses a threat of substantial harm to the public.”
Vaughan, a Sullivan County attorney, was ordered to pay $235,000 in restitution as part of the agreement.
6th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney William Bright prosecuted the case.