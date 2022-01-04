Another attorney officially announced this week his plan to run for the Washington County General Sessions Court judicial position being vacated by a retiring judge.
Johnathan Minga will run for the office of Washington County General Sessions Court Judge, Part III. It’s the open bench of retiring Judge Don Arnold.
Minga will be on the Republican primary ballot May 3.
Minga is currently in private practice at the law offices of Tony Seaton in Johnson City.
Experience
Minga was a partner in one of Johnson City’s oldest law firms — Herndon, Coleman, Brading, & McKee.
He began his legal career with Slagle & Finney.
He served in a Judicial Externship during law school with the 1st Judicial District Chancery Court.
Activities
Minga is active on the Board of Governors for the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association, and is a member of the national Keenan Trial Institute and the Washington County Bar Association.
Locally, he serves as a board member in the Johnson City National-Major Little League, the Blue Plum Organization and participates in the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands’ annual campaign as a division leader.
An 8th generation East Tennessean, Minga is a lifelong Washington County resident and a graduate of University High School, East Tennessee State University, and Appalachian School of Law. He has regularly practiced throughout his career in each of the three divisions of General Sessions Court — civil, criminal, and juvenile.
Minga is married to the former Christina Williams of Johnson City. They are the parents of Hudson, 9, and Heidi, 1. The family attends Boones Creek Christian Church.
Additional information about Minga is available at voteminga.com.