A Washington County man charged in 2019 with attempted first-degree murder, accused of setting his wife on fire, had his charges dismissed last week in Washington County Criminal Court.
Todd Darrell Briggs, 36, whose address in court records shows residences in Jonesborough and Flag Pond, was charged in August 2019 after Washington County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Franklin Woods Hospital after Briggs’ wife was being treated for second- and third-degree burns on her head, arms and torso. She later was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville because of the seriousness of her injuries.
Briggs’ attorney, Gene Scott, was able to secure a dismissal on all charges — attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated arson — after Briggs’ wife recanted her original statement to investigators.
Investigators said they were told that during an altercation, Briggs doused rubbing alcohol on the bedroom floor and his wife, then lit the alcohol with a butane lighter, burning his wife and damaging the home.
In an affidavit signed by Briggs’ wife, she said they were using methamphetamine the night she was burned. She said her husband was putting alcohol on himself, and at some point the alcohol got on her and she now has no recollection of what happened next.
“I believe that it was accidental,” she said in the affidavit.
She also said her mother was instrumental in the first statement she gave to investigators that indicated Briggs intentionally committed the act.
In addition to the dismissal, Scott was able to secure an expungement of the arrest from Briggs’ record.