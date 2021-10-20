East Tennessee State University and Johnson City Police are looking for a man suspected in an attempted carjacking on the first floor of the university’s parking garage.
The victim told police that a black man, dressed in black sweatpants, a black hoodie and black mask pointed a gun at him and tried to take the man’s car. The incident happened around 1 p.m.
It was unclear why the suspect fled, but he apparently ran out of the parking garage toward the area of the Shell gas station on West State of Franklin Road.
The man is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about him or any suspicious activity can contact ETSU police at 423-439-4480 or call 911.