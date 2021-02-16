ELIZABETHTON — After a year without the popular adult athletic leagues, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for the return of competition on the city’s playing fields. The department is preparing for the return this spring.
But it all depends on how the community is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and on the directions issued by Gov. Bill Lee.
In its latest monthly newsletter, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department discusses the possible return of league play. “Due to COVID-19, we’ve had to take a little break from athletics for the safety of our citizens. Our hopes are to start our leagues back up in the spring and offer more variety,” the department wrote in its latest newsletter.
If circumstances allow, the department is preparing to open adult co-ed volleyball and adult flag football leagues. The plans are to have the same leagues start another season in the fall. Men’s and women’s basketball leagues would start in the winter.
The department is also preparing to launch a new league sometime during the year featuring pickleball. This sport is becoming increasingly popular and combines badminton, table tennis and tennis. The new league would play at the Joe LaPorte Jr. Recreation Area, next to Franklin Pool.