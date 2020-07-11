By JEFF BOBO
Kingsport Times News
ROGERSVILLE — The Black Lives Matter movement came to Rogersville Saturday evening promising a peaceful protest, and although there was no shortage of heated exchanges between protesters and counter-protesters, the only physical contact between the two groups was friendly.
A Johnson City-based BLM group calling itself the New Panther Initiative arrived in Rogersville around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The two factions were separated by a barrier that divided Main Street at the Depot Street intersection and was lined with police officers on both sides.
Protesters were on the west side of the barrier, and counter-protesters were on the east side.
Ugly exchanges and profanity spewed from both sides, but occasionally people came together to exchange handshake, agreeing to peacefully disagree.
About an hour into the protest there was a scuffle on the counter-protester side of the barrier which resulted in at least four counter-protesters being arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Law enforcement told the Times News that a total of seven or eight people overall are expected to be charged with disorderly conduct or similar charges.
Specific press release information on the arrests wasn’t expected to be available until Monday.
Pushing the boundary of acceptable behaviorA witness from the law enforcement community told the Times-News, however, that a “white supremacist group” had been pushing the boundary of acceptable behavior throughout the protest.
When other counter-protesters confronted the white supremacists about their behavior, particularly their language, a scuffle allegedly broke out, and police arrested some of the white supremacists.
The New Panther Initiative concluded its protest and left Rogersville around 7:45 p.m., after approximately 2.5 hours of protesting.
“all people matter”Shortly after 5 p.m. protesters gathered in a parking lot on Kyle Street where they received instructions from protest leaders such as “don’t give people your opinion … come at them with education, and if you can’t, give them to someone who can.”
Meanwhile counter-protesters were waiting for them in huge numbers in front of the courthouse.
“I’m here to support my country like I always have, and back up anybody who needs help, and keep it to where everybody can get along” said military veteran Bill Drinnon from Rogersville, who was on the counter-protester side of the barrier. “I’d like to see it come out peaceful. That’s what everybody wants. But this is a historic town and these people aren’t harming anybody. However this (protest movement) got started, it’s ended up the wrong way. … There’s no racial (unrest) around here, and we don’t need this here.”