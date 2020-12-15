The vast majority of Americans are expected to stay home this holiday season as COVID-19 numbers surge, according to Tuesday reports from AAA and GasBuddy.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a Tuesday news release.
“Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
AAA projects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season. As many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, representing a decline in travel of at least 29%. In Tennessee, 2 million Tennesseans may still travel, representing a decline of 28.4%
In October, AAA expected up to 50 million people would travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which would have been a decline of 10% from 2019. While final Thanksgiving travel numbers are not yet available, AAA now expects the decline to be closer to 15–20%.
GasBuddy’s Holiday Travel Survey found that more than a third of Americans will still be taking to the road, with nearly 60% saying that COVID-19 has impacted their holiday travel plans.
Ten percent said they have “switched up their mode of transportation” to driving by car instead of by plane or train.
Fourteen percent of respondents said they’re taking a road trip because gas prices are lower this year than in 2019.