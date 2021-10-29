Q: I have a confused azalea. This plant bloomed last fall bit not this spring. Is there anything I can do over the fall and winter to ensure it blooms next spring? Thank you! -Brenda in Johnson City
This is from the Azalea Society page (https://www.azaleas.org/bloom-times/ ): “Azaleas form flower buds during early summer if they receive adequate moisture. If they then have a period of four to eight weeks of temperatures below 50° F in the winter, they will break into bloom all at once the following spring and stay in bloom about two weeks. Without the cold weather, they will bloom sporadically over a longer period. In USDA Zone 9 and warmer, many azaleas will bloom again in the fall.”
Also, different species of azaleas bloom at different times. If you know the type of azalea you have, then you can cross reference it to the flowering time using the chart found on the above webpage.
Don’t forget to do another round of fertilizer on your lawns this month along with some weed control. Those dandelions will grow right on through the cold weather. –Your friendly Master Gardener
