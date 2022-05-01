Restaurateur Rafael Zabala’s mentor, Kenny Siao, died in a tragic accident four months after they opened a Stir Fry Cafe in Johnson City in 2004.
Zabala started working for Siao while in college in Knoxville, where Siao operated five different restaurant concepts. Siao asked Zabala if he wanted to help him open a Stir Fry in Johnson City, which acted as Zabala’s introduction to the industry.
“He was just a very friendly, very fun person to be around,” Zabala recalled.
Although there’s still a location in Kingsport, Johnson City’s Stir Fry Cafe closed roughly 10 years ago, but Zabala is honoring his departed friend’s legacy with a new establishment called Juan Siao that will open the second week of May at 104 Tipton St.
“The name is a tribute to him for getting my start in the restaurant business,” Zabala explained.
It’s an eatery Zabala is opening with his two business partners, Martin Bagwell and Mark Rowan.
Juan Siao’s menu will have a mixture of classic Stir Fry dishes, including spicy and drunken noodles, but the owners are also blending some Latin influences into their offerings. There will be wok-fired specialties and dishes like mole chicken, arroz con pollo, tacos and Caribbean red snapper. The restaurant will have a little something for everyone, Zabala said, including burgers and a New York strip.
“People reminisce about that time when we had Stir Fry in Johnson City,” Zabala said, “so we wanted to bring that food back and then we mixed in the Mexican side with it as well to expand the menu and flavor profiles.”
The restaurant will be situated in a new building built on a vacant lot in the heart of downtown Johnson City. Workers broke ground on the project in March 2020 — right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Construction shut down for about four or five months, but it eventually resumed as circumstances normalized.
“We finally got finished two years later,” Zabala said. “It was a long process, but we think the end result is well worth the wait.”
Old, stylized Coca-Cola branding, which was previously painted across the exterior wall of the neighboring building at 106 Tipton St., has been incorporated into the foyer of the new structure. It’s one of the first pieces of decor customers will see when they enter the establishment.
Zabala and his business partners, who also operate numerous other restaurants in the Tri-Cities area, have been in downtown Johnson City for about 13 years. Their first downtown enterprise, a sports bar called One12 Downtown, eventually turned into the Label Restaurant.
They’ve witnessed firsthand the changes in the city’s commercial district, Zabala said.
“It was a struggle to get people downtown to eat,” Zabala said. “But the city’s come a long way and put a lot of infrastructure in, and now we’ve turned the corner. Downtown has become a dining destination, not only for people in the community but also for tourists.”
Juan Siao is one of five restaurants that have announced plans to open in downtown Johnson City this year, a list that also includes Diablo, Voodoo Chicken, The Black Olive and BURG’r & BARREL.