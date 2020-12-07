Ashley Academy has partnered with health technology company Kinsa Health as part of a program that uses smart thermometers to track the potential spread of illnesses such as strep throat, flu and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It really is just another level of preventative measure that we’ve put in the hands of parents who may not have had a thermometer to begin with,” Ashley Academy Head Master Ramona Harr said. “It’s just reminding us about preventing illness in our school.”
Parents could choose to participate in the program and receive a free bluetooth thermometer, which they use to take a child’s temperature before adding any other symptoms they have into the app, which anonymizes and aggregates the data for other parents and school officials to keep track of, while school nurses have a special dashboard to access schoolwide data. Ashley Academy has been part of the program since September, and is one of 4,000 schools taking part.
Kinsa Health’s communications director, Jane Putnam, said this information is supposed to help stop an outbreak of illness before it begins. School nurses have access to a special dashboard as well.
“Early detection and early response is crucial in public health,” Putnam said. “Just like we have warnings for tornadoes or hurricanes, having information of what illness or symptoms are spreading or could be spreading is so important — especially now with COVID-19 or in years prior with the flu, with other illnesses.
“It’s a keystone in keeping our schools healthy,” Putnam added.
Since the private Ashley Academy is still operating in-person, unlike many of the region’s public school systems, Harr said having a tool like a smart thermometer is even more important if they want to avoid moving to a virtual schedule.
“It’s a community effort, and we’ve been very pleased with how our families have assumed this responsibility,” Harr said, describing the program “an additional way to help parents continue to be responsible.