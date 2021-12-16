After his mother passed away last year, Chip Turner wanted to do something to honor her and all she did for him as a single mother.
An alumnus of Ashley Academy, Turner was able to attend the private school because his mother, who strongly believed in the importance of a great education, applied for the Leanne Brown Memorial Scholarship for him when he was a child in the 1980s. Naturally, he decided the best way to honor his mother, Charlcie Turner, was by providing the gift of education to another student at Ashley Academy.
“As part of trying to remember her and the great things she did for me when I was a child and helping me grow up, I thought it would be wonderful to have something similar to what was given to me when I was young that helped me go to Ashley Academy, because I wouldn’t have been able to go otherwise,” Turner said, “and I think it set me on a path that gave me lots of great opportunities in life and I’ve always been very grateful of that scholarship and the effort she put in to get it for me.”
Xamaria, the first-grade student receiving the Charlcie Hard Turner Memorial Scholarship that will cover her entire time at the school, was all smiles when she met Turner for the first time on Zoom Thursday morning and read him a letter saying how grateful she was and how much she loved attending school at Ashley Academy.
“Dear Mr. Turner,” she began, “Thank you for helping me get to go to school, and I love to go to school and recess. At school we play games and learn lots of stuff. I love science, and my school and I am very thankful for you, love Xamaria.”
Her mother, Melissa Johnson, also thanked Turner.
“I just — thank you very much for that,” Johnson said. “Thank you.”
As he listened to both, Turner was grinning from ear-to-ear, not trying to hide the joy he felt in making a difference in Xamaria’s life.
“I’m just super excited for you Xamaria,” he told her. “You’re the one who’s going to do all the hard work in school, you’re the one who’s going to take the tests, you’re the one that’s going to do the projects and reports so you’re doing the hard work here. I’m glad you get to do it at a school that you’re enjoying that gives you opportunities.”
Charlcie, who died in March of 2020, greatly valued education and attended both East Tennessee State and Vanderbilt universities, receiving a master’s degree in audiology. For years she worked as an audiologist at the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center and taught as an adjunct professor at ETSU.
“The generosity of Chip Turner really touches our hearts,” Ashley Academy Headmaster Ramona Harr said in a press release. “The scholarship in his mother’s name not only honors her, but also the Brown family. Knowledge is empowering. A gift of education can change the trajectory of a life and can never be taken away.
“In a season where people are exchanging gifts and sharing time with loved ones, Mr. Turner is demonstrating the true meaning of generosity — he acknowledges his mother and then took action by giving back to help another person expecting nothing in return,” she continued. “This is paying it forward at its finest.”