As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, even gingerbread men and women are taking precautions in their gingerbread houses.
On Dec. 1, the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, began announcing the winners of its 28th annual National Gingerbread House Competition online to continue the holiday tradition while observing recommended safety precautions.
Nearly 100 entries across North America were submitted in the hopes of winning more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.
By Friday, the third-place winners for the child, youth, teen and adult age categories were revealed. A new finalist will be announced each day on the hotel’s Facebook (@omnigroveparkinn) and Instagram (@omnigrovepark) accounts until the grand prize winner is announced on Dec. 12, designated National Gingerbread House Day.
The finalists so far have been:
- Lucille Gomes, child, third place.
- Perry Reid, youth, third place.
- Julia Kincaid, teen, third place.
- Thomas Blake Hogan, adult, third place.
Additionally, as part of the competition going virtual this year, the team at The Omni Grove Park Inn released an online cooking course with judge Carla Hall.
The gingerbread-making class is currently available for purchase at www.omnihotels.com/bakingspiritsbright, and once purchased, can be accessed until October.
This pay-per-view course donates a portion of the proceeds toward ACFEF’s Chef & Child initiative as well to ensure the more you bake, the bigger difference you make.
Class-takers also receive 15% off future stays at The Omni Grove Park Inn from January to March.