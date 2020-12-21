After using the structure since August to house homeless people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), emergency officials have stopped using the Ashe Street Courthouse as a quarantine spot because it would be too difficult to heat the building during the winter.
Rusty Sells, director of the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency, said officials didn’t realize the building had heating issues during the summer because the air conditioning system was electric.
The building was unoccupied for a couple of months, Sells said, and when officials were preparing to place another person in the building, they learned it didn’t have heat because the system used gas, which had been shut off when the generator was removed.
Because of those issues and repair costs, officials opted to close the building. A spokesperson for the agency said it would have also be challenging to safely set up space heaters.
The building, which Washington County owns, has so far served as a temporary quarantine spot for six people who tested positive for COVID-19. Sells said officials don’t have another site set up. This was the only spot in the Tri-Cities where officials were housing homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19, Sells said.
“That was our last resort place ... so we’re just going to have to do without now,” he said.
Now, Sells said homeless people who test positive for COVID-19 are released to the street.
Sells said a homeless task force he formed in April, which includes organizations that support the homeless community, is working on finding an alternative shelter and has been planning for months how to best serve homeless people who test positive for the virus.
“We’re constantly trying to improve what we have,” he said.
Before, he said officials were trying to use local hotels to house people who tested positive for COVID-19, but hotels stopped taking them. Officials also looked at renting houses.
“We’ve looked at pretty much every alternative we could,” Sells said.
In early April, officials were using a tent set up in the parking lot near the Salvation Army’s shelter to serve as a quarantine spot for the homeless population, but Sells said weather conditions, mainly rain, made it necessary to find an indoor space. The Ashe Street Courthouse, which had a shower and was mostly self-sufficient, served as a fallback.
In an Aug. 17 email to city leaders, Sells said officials were able to get a hotel to start taking homeless citizens, but “that eventually came to an end.”
“We tried all hotels and churches in the Tri-Cities area, looked into recreation structures, and even schools to provide for this need,” Sells wrote. “No one was willing to take a covid (sic) positive client. Ashe St. was not the perfect scenario, but it was one that we could deal with temporarily.”
Sells explained in August that there was no cost to open the doors of the Ashe Street Courthouse, no interruption to services and it was local to the population being served, which alleviated transportation issues.
The use of the Ashe Street Courthouse as a quarantine building for the local homeless population sparked in August a lengthy email chain among Johnson City staff that Sells was copied on.
Departing Johnson City Fire Chief Jim Stables said in an email on Aug. 14 that he was concerned whether using the building for that purpose was safe under current building and fire codes.
“We don’t have an issue with the building being inspected,” Sells told City Manager Pete Peterson and Dave McClelland, the city development services manager, in his Aug. 17 email. “The issue is not having anywhere else to fulfil (sic) this need. So far, we have been able to place individuals without having to utilize this building. Keep in mind that this is a last resort, temporary fix.”
Sells recently told the Press the building was code-compliant based on the current state of emergency.
“I did inform city law enforcement and fire each time we placed a COVID-19 positive individual in the building so they were in the loop,” he said.
He added that officials only housed homeless people who tested positive by hospitals in Washington County, such as the Johnson City Medical Center. These people must not require medical supervision.
“Without a place to quarantine, the risk of community spread increases significantly,” Sells said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told the Press on Dec. 1 that officials were looking for a way to help members of the homeless community by getting them into a safe environment and keeping them out of the community to reduce spread. Grandy said the building had only ever housed one person at a time, and once someone left the quarantine zone, the room was sanitized. Until a few years ago, the building was occupied by Washington County 911.