When it comes to vaccinating its residents, Northeast Tennessee counties are leading the way in Tennessee.
Of the six counties with the highest percentage of its population partially vaccinated, Northeast Tennessee had three as of Tuesday — Hancock (5.92%), Unicoi (5.05%) and Washington (4.41%) counties. Hancock County's rate is tied with that of Carroll County for the highest rate in the state, while Unicoi County's rate is third. Overall, the region's eight counties have combined to administer 17,993 vaccinations, about 10.6% of the state's total.
Washington County has inoculated the most people with 6,162 vaccines administered as of Jan. 4, followed by Sullivan County's 4,763. Carter (1,635), Greene (1,910) and Hawkins (1,733) have also vaccinated at least 1,000 people. Approximately 3.5% of the region's population has been vaccinated.
Ballad Health's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the region's rate of vaccination thus far is a good sign for the future, even though it's still expected to be months before vaccines are readily available to the general public.
"I think it's very promising," Deaton said. "I'm very appreciative of our community and people who are willing to take the vaccine early on, so I think it's a very good sign for us."
Deaton also applauded those who have sought vaccines despite long lines and phone issues at times, noting that it "says a lot for our region."
"So, I'd encourage that if you have a chance to take it, take it as quickly as you can, as soon as you can," he said.
As of Wednesday, Ballad Health had vaccinated 12,514 people across its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with 384 having received their second dose. Ballad will provide assistance to the health departments in vaccinating the region's senior population by vaccinating their medical clinic patients over the age of 75.
"We are really eager to provide this assistance across the system," Deaton said. "We worked closely in coordination with our local health departments to provide this and we're very excited to be able to offer this across our region."
Those eligible for vaccination can contact their physicians' offices to schedule an appointment. Those 75 and older who are not Ballad Medical Clinic patients can contact their local health department to schedule an appointment.
Sullivan County Regional Health Office to move vaccination locations
The Sullivan County Regional Health Office announced on Wednesday that it would open drive-through vaccination sites at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dragway and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, with vaccinations at BMS beginning on Thursday and in Kingsport on Monday.
No appointment is required, though the health office encouraged them in Kingsport to help with vaccine preparation. Appointments can be made by calling (423) 279-2777. Vaccinations are available to those in phases 1a1 and 1a2 as well as those 75 and older.
The county health office also asked that people do not exit their vehicles or hold places in line for others.