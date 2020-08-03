Though both of Washington County’s public school systems will begin their school years remotely, private schools are preparing to do just the opposite, and welcome students back for in-person learning.
For three private schools in the county — Ashley Academy, Providence Academy and Jeremiah School (a faith-based nonprofit school for children with autism) — students will be in classrooms for the first time since Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee shuttered schools back in March.
And though students will return to their classrooms, things won’t be the same as they were before, as the schools implement health screenings, safety protocols and utilize more remote and outdoor learning.
“It will (be different) but a lot of things will be the same,” said Providence Academy Headmaster Ben Holland. “One of the biggest challenges is navigating the shifting sands.”
At Providence Academy, students will be placed in cohorts to reduce crossover between students and other adults in the school, there will be temperature checks at arrival and foot traffic will move in a single direction wherever possible.
In classrooms, students will be spaced three to six feet “where feasible,” though face masks won’t be required in classrooms for students or teachers unless they’re within three feet of each other. Face masks will be required in common areas where cohorts mix, however.
Holland said that navigating the week-to-week changes in the understanding of the virus has been difficult, but that they’ve enjoyed the challenge.
“I think we want to be able to give our students a Christ-centered education as always — to not give them a spirit of fear, but a spirit of hope for the future,” Holland said.
Providence Academy’s full reopening plan can be found at https://www.providenceacademy.com/editoruploads/files/PA-COVIDplan_with_clickable_link.pdf.
Ashley Academy, meanwhile, can thank a recent move to a much larger building for allowing them to bring students back.
“Moving to the new location is huge for us,” Ashley Academy Headmaster Ramona Harr said. “I’m not sure, if we weren’t at our current location, what that would look like (or) if we could have had school at all.”
Ashley Academy’s start date was pushed back about one month to Sept. 15, a change Harr said parents supported.
“We’re really looking to make sure we’re being responsible and responding to our parents,” Harr said. “One of the things we would like is just (seeing) the cases kind of start going down just a little bit or at least flattening.”
Harr said Ashley Academy will require masks among teachers and encourage their use among its older students (it teaches preschool through eighth grade), and said classrooms will be self-contained, with specialty teachers rotating in and out for certain class periods.
Like Providence, Ashley Academy will conduct temperature checks, and will also supply students with individual supply kits. Outdoor classrooms will also be utilized more, and ventilation inside classrooms has been increased.
Jeremiah School will utilize a hybrid model when it reopens on Aug. 3, with half of the students learning in a classroom on Monday and Tuesday, while the other half attend Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a remote learning day so the building can be cleaned before the next group arrives on Thursday. Each group will be split in half among two teachers as well.
“It was the best model that we could find that really enabled us to get our students much-needed face-to-face instruction,” said Jeremiah School Executive Director Jo Cullen.
Because Jeremiah School teaches children social and life skills in addition to its traditional education, Cullen said parents overwhelmingly wanted some face-to-face learning — something the school also felt.
“This is about learning how to live in the world, and you need to be in school to be able to do that,” Cullen said. The last thing we want is our kids home in front of a computer all day because that does not help their socialization — it’s more isolating.
“It’s critical for us to have as much face to face with students as we possibly can because of all the other therapeutic parts of our curriculum,” Cullen continued.
Despite the protocols, plans and procedures, however, all three understand that, with COVID-19 circulating so widely within the community, there’s only so much they can do — and no plan is 100% safe.
“It’s been a summer of revising and planning and revising and planning and revising and planning — hopefully we’re at the right point now,” Cullen said. “The students are at the heart of everything we do and they are our absolute priority, keeping them safe but giving them the kind of education that they need.”
Harr said a remote option will be available for students or parents who are unsure about returning to in-person learning, and that the school is prepared to return to a remote learning format, if necessary.
“Our goal is staying in person, but we have a backup for those who want to adjust differently,” Harr said.
Providence Academy will also allow families to return remotely if they desire, or need to should they be exposed to or test positive for COVID-19. Holland cited the school’s small size and unique community as the reason they’re able to reopen, but their reopening plan also conceded that the risk “cannot be driven to absolute zero.”
“It is likely that, despite implementation of all of the recommendations in this report and the safety protocol appendices that follow, educators and students may still be infected and develop COVID-19,” Providence’s reopening plan states.