With a handful of large residential projects on the horizon, Johnson City is considering improvements to West Oakland Avenue and West Mountainview Road.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city plans to upgrade the corridor to three lanes with curbs, gutters and sidewalks, and the project would have an estimated cost of $2 million.
The improvements will stretch from Oakland's intersection at Hanover Road to Mountainview's crossing at Knob Creek. It's now awaiting funding from the city.
He said the improvements would help the area handle traffic generated by potential residential developments.
"The area is very active," Pindzola said. "From what we're seeing it will fill up reasonably quick and most likely be residential in nature."
Although existing conditions could be satisfactory, Pindzola said, the upgrades will help the road system meet the expected increase in demand.
"You're essentially changing from an old rural street network to a modern urban network," he said.
The timeframe for improvements would be dependent on the availability of funding in the budget and the priorities of the City Commission and the new city manager, Cathy Ball. This project will be an option in the next budget cycle.
A growing area
There are at least two residential developments in the works along West Oakland Avenue and West Mountainview Road.
The city recently rezoned an 18-acre plot at 1072 W. Oakland Ave., which will pave the way for the construction of a 288-unit apartment complex.
The company building the complex, TDK Construction Company, has also developed an adjacent residential project called the Reserve at 1084 W. Oakland Ave., which was constructed several years ago.
Additionally, the City Commission is now considering a request to rezone property at 2644 Knob Creek Road, which would allow Longbranch Development Company, a South Carolina-based developer, to build a 178-unit townhome complex on the 22-acre parcel.
That rezoning cleared the City Commission on first reading recently, but it requires two more rounds of approval before it becomes official.
Pindzola said the city has also received phone calls from people interested in building additional housing on West Mountainview, specifically on plots across from the proposed townhome complex.
Further road projects
As it mulls upgrades to West Mountainview and West Oakland, Johnson City is gearing up for improvements to Knob Creek Road, which intersects Mountainview Road at the corner of the proposed townhome project.
The city is acquiring right-of-way in that area, and the state will construct the project, which will transform Knob Creek from a two-lane into a five-lane road.
The project also involves constructing an overpass above the existing CSX rail line, which would help alleviate backup at an existing one-lane tunnel that runs under the train tracks. Pindzola said the one-lane tunnel may be preserved for pedestrian access, but it won't be open to vehicle traffics.
The city also plans to install a signal at the Knob Creek and West Mountainview intersection.
Pindzola said the Boones Creek area is primed for major growth and will likely be a priority for future road upgrades. There's a lot of vacant land in that area, and the city will first look at road improvements in the vicinity of the upgraded interchange at Interstate 26's Exit 17.
"That will most likely be the next in line," he said.