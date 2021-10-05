A quarrel on the Nolichucky River between the owner of a prominent recreation company and a local fisherman has underlined a key issue as the region leverages its outdoor amenities to grow its economy: How do tourism officials balance the needs of residents with businesses attracting visitors to the region?

Brenda Whitson, executive director of the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it's important to pull together groups representing people like kayakers and fishermen so they can communicate about how to handle potential issues before they arise.

"I think that's the key to all of this is to get people to talk so there is an understanding," she said. "Maybe it's not something written in a law but it's kind of that gentleman's agreement of respecting the other user groups."

As local leaders promote outdoor recreation, Whitson said, organizations like the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and Visit Johnson City could act as bridge builders, facilitating meetings between organizations that serve different outdoor enthusiasts.

"We've got to find ways for all of us to coexist," she said.

Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, called the situation unfortunate "for both visitors and the locals" and said "not exercising responsible recreation can obviously result in a dangerous situation for any user, no matter how harmless an individual thinks their actions may be."

Phelps called it vital that people have the proper education on how to participate in outdoor activities safely.

"One thing I think both locals and visitors can both agree on is they would never want to see someone become injured due to negligence," Phelps said. "It is vital that proper education on how to partake in outdoor activities safely and respectfully of other users is given top priority to anyone, whether they are a resident or a visitor.

"We are all big fans of Northeast Tennessee, so the opportunity to share in those experiences is important to the continued growth and success of the region."

NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller said officials assembled nature-lovers from many different backgrounds when they were putting together an outdoor master plan for the region, which will help serve as a blueprint for the growth and protection of the local outdoor economy.

They talked about the importance of protecting existing outdoor assets, Miller said, but the planning process also served as an opportunity for many of those people to simply get to know each other.

"We've got to appreciate what we have but also respect each other," he said.