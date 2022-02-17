Ballad Health is reverting to contingency staffing after declaring a staffing crisis last month that asked certain coronavirus-positive employees to return to work if they were asymptomatic or showing improvement in symptoms.

After operating on those guidelines for three weeks, the system will only allow health care providers infected with COVID-19 to return to work if they are five days removed from the date they tested positive and are showing improvement in symptoms. Vaccinated employees with an exposure to the virus will be allowed to keep working, as will unvaccinated employees, though they must be tested regularly.

Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton announced the decision on Wednesday.

The change comes as new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in the region are falling in the wake of what was, in many ways, the region's worst surge to date.

Currently 335 people are hospitalized with the virus at Ballad's hospitals, more than 100 fewer people than were hospitalized last Wednesday when the system was treating a record 454 people. Of those currently hospitalized, 58 are in intensive care and 34 are on ventilators, both totals also down significantly from last week.

People who are not fully vaccinated continue to account for an overwhelming majority of hospitalization — particularly those needing critical care.

At its peak, there were more than 15,000 new weekly COVID-19 infections reported in Ballad's 21-county service area, a number that's projected to be around 9,000 this week. Across Northeast Tennessee, new cases are in a free-fall, with the region's seven-day average of new cases down 45.9% as of Feb. 12 from its peak on Jan. 26.

There have been 10,656 new infections reported in the region as of Feb. 12, along with 52 deaths. In January, the region saw a record 30,707 new infections and 176 deaths.