With hospitalizations and cases increasing as vaccine demand slows, Ballad Health leaders say they are again seeing disturbing trends in regional COVID-19 data.
For the first time in two months, officials with the health system met with local media to deliver an update and to urge residents to follow precautions and seek out one of the approved vaccines.
"Simply put, we really cannot take another surge like we've seen in the past," said Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. "Our health system was really strained before, and we're very concerned that we cannot sustain another strain."
Deaton said employees are starting to recover from the burnout they experienced when COVID-19 hospitalizations spiked to their highest point — more than 350 patients — during the winter. But as numbers rise now, Ballad Health is concerned about continued stress on the health system and particularly on employees.
Lisa Smithgall, the system's chief nursing executive, said Ballad Health has been working to provide mental health resources to nurses, some of whom had to deal with two or three patient deaths a day.
"What we heard when our numbers started to rise last week is that some of our teams were in tears because they just couldn't believe the community wasn't supporting them," Smithgall said. "I really am making a personal plea. ... I wish COVID were over as well. It's not. I really need people to do what they need to do to help support our teams."
What do the numbers say?
Last week, the number of hospitalizations at Ballad facilities rose above 100 inpatients for the first time since February. Deaton said modeling shows the system could in a worst-case scenario eventually see 150 COVID-19 inpatients.
Since early March, the system has seen the number of COVID-19 cases in its 21-county service increase by 60%, jumping from 897 the week ending March 6 to 1,443 last week.
The region's positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive test results, was at 13.9% on Wednesday. Jamie Swift, the system's chief infection prevention officer, noted that a positivity rate of less than 5% is the goal.
"We certainly need to continue to monitor that and drive that down," she said. "It's not as high as it was in January obviously, but we still have a long way to go."
The average age of coronavirus inpatients has also decreased from 70 to 58, and the percentage of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has increased. Swift said those data points seem to indicate that there are variant strains of the virus spreading in the region.
Deaton said hospital officials are also concerned that they will have to again pause elective procedures if hospitalizations and cases continue to increase.
"We're just now really getting caught up with the number of backlog surgeries and procedures," he said.
More people need vaccines
Through Tuesday, the system has administered 41,178 first vaccine doses and 34,693 second vaccine doses. Swift said more than 195,000 people in the region are fully vaccinated.
"We're pleased with the progress, but we are far from over," Swift said. "We have a long road ahead of us to continue this vaccination effort."
Deaton said the system is starting to see fewer and fewer people taking vaccines. About 30% of people across the Ballad Health service area have received at least one dose of a vaccine. To reach herd immunity, Deaton said, 70 to 80% of people in the region must have either recovered from COVID or received a vaccine.
"We still have quite a ways to go," he said.
The system has four community vaccination sites set up across the region. Swift said Ballad Health will transition its site in Elizabethton to the former Designer Shoe Warehouse storefront at The Mall at Johnson City, which will open on May 3. There, the system will be able to accommodate both appointments and walk-ins.
Swift said a large number of vaccination appointments are available. She estimated that the system could be administering double the doses it's currently giving at its vaccination sites.
At this stage, Swift said, health leaders need to convince people in the community who either have concerns about the vaccines or don't feel an urgent need to get vaccinated.
"I really want to put that urgency back in this situation," she said.