Although local temperatures have topped 90 degrees, the record-breaking heat that has struck many cities across the East Coast hasn't reached Johnson City.
"We're definitely above average," said Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown. "It's not record-breaking, but it's above average so it's a little abnormal."
Over the next few days, Moulton said local temperatures could trend into the cooler range, but the difference might be just a few degrees.
"It's going to be hot, but it won't be as miserably hot," Moulton said.
According to ABC News, Richmond, Virginia, saw a record-breaking peak of 101 degrees on Sunday. Norfolk, meanwhile, hit 102 degrees and Manchester, New Hampshire, rose to 98 degrees.
Accuweather reports that temperatures in Johnson City reached a 93-degree high on Monday, which the weather-forecasting company expects will drop one or two digits per day this week.
A recent ridge of high pressure has produced much of the heat, a phenomenon that tends to occur during the summer and brings in warm air from the South.
"This is typical for this time of year," Moulton said. "Maybe not with this hot of a temperature for this long."
Moulton estimated the weather pattern has impacted regional temperatures for about a week now and could continue for at least another week or two.
Patrick Walshe, manager of resource operations and analysis with the Tennessee Valley Authority, said the agency sees high energy demand during warmer periods of the year.
So far, the utility's highest load of the summer has occurred on July 15 at just under 29,000 megawatts. Last summer, usage hit about 29,500 megawatts in the middle of August.
"We haven't gotten quite as high as last summer," Walshe said, "but there's a still good six weeks left to go."
During the summer, the TVA typically sees peak energy demand occur in the range of late July and early August. Bigger peaks, however, tend to occur in the winter.
"There's a certain point where air conditioning usage saturates, so the upside of the summer peak is not nearly as high as the upside of the winter peak," he said.
Dr. Anastasia Brown, lead physician at the Ballad Health Urgent Care in Kingsport, said the hospital system has seen an uptick in minor heat-related ailments like heat rash, sunburns and heat cramps.
There have also been a couple cases of dehydration, but more severe conditions like heat stroke would likely be seen in the emergency room.
Brown said volumes overall are down because people tend to be staying away from medical facilities during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"While the relative number of heat-related illnesses is the same, it probably has decreased as far as absolute numbers over what we were seeing this time last year," she said.
Brown said more people may be trying to treat these ailments at home or through telemedicine rather than coming in in person.
As of Monday, Washington County was not under a heat advisory, which Moulton said applies when the heat index value reaches 105 degrees. The heat index measures how hot it feels, factoring in relative humidity and actual air temperature.
Moulton said Chattanooga and portions of the southern Tennessee Valley have hit those levels, but the heat index values in the region have hovered closer to 95 degrees.
Although it makes the air hot and muggy, elevated humidity from the Gulf of Mexico has kept temperatures lower locally than other parts of the East Coast, Moulton said.
"It's harder to heat up a humid atmosphere than it is a dry atmosphere, which is why it gets so hot in the desert," he explained.