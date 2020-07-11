As regional and statewide novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case numbers increase, the general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway said the venue is ready to handle the tens of thousands of attendees expected at Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race.
At up to 30,000 fans, it could be the largest crowd at a sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We don’t take that responsibility lightly,” General Manager and Executive Vice President Jerry Caldwell said. “We know it comes with great responsibility, and we want to make sure first and foremost, and have from the beginning of all this, that we do everything in a safe way.”
Caldwell said the speedway has worked closely with NASCAR and state and local officials to develop a plan that keeps attendees, employees and the community safe.
“When you come on our property for the event, it’s going to be very different,” Caldwell said. “There are going to be a lot of things that will be different about this event.”
Taking precautions
Among the changes? The All-Star Race will be a one-day event, encouraging people to arrive for the race and then leave.
Organizers are also doing away with live music, interactive displays, handouts from corporate partners and any other activity that could involve crowds of people.
The list of safety protocols also includes the requirement that visitors wear masks in common areas like gates, restrooms and concession stands, but the coverings can be removed once guests reach their assigned seats.
Guests will also arrive during designated windows of time at assigned gates, and the speedway is handling ticketing digitally to eliminate points of contact.
Employees will be required to wear masks at all times, and they will be temperature screened on the day of the race. With the speedway being a 150,000-seat facility, Caldwell expects organizers will be able to ensure fans are appropriately distanced in the stands.
“We want to make sure this is a fun event for everyone, but most importantly we want to make sure it’s a safe event for everyone,” Caldwell said.
Local reactions
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system has been working with Bristol Motor Speedway and that the speedway has a “very good plan” to ensure the fans, employees and drivers are safe.
“I think it could be a great thing for our region from an economy standpoint,” Deaton said. “But at the same time we have to make sure we’re taking all the precautions we can, but talking to the leadership at Bristol Motor Speedway, I think they’re taking all the precautions that are appropriate.”
With an uptick in visitors meaning an increase in customers at area businesses, Deaton said restaurants and other businesses have to follow guidelines and take every available precaution, such as asking customers to wear masks.
Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said regional mayors and directors of Chambers of Commerce have been working on preparing businesses for the influx of visitors.
May said it’s possible that the event could contribute to the increase the region is seeing in COVID-19 cases, but added that the speedway has a “highly developed plan.”
A petition posted at www.change.org, which had amassed more than 230 signatures as of Saturday afternoon, urges organizers to call off the event. The petition said the race will “inevitably further” the spread of COVID-19.
Travis Goyette, 31, started the petition and lives in Bristol, Tennessee. He works as a pharmacy tech at a Kroger in Bristol, Virginia.
“This started because I heard a lot of local people saying they are angry that the All-Star Race is happening here,” Goyette said. “I normally support any event that can help Bristol’s economy but this will almost certainly bring more COVID-19 here when our cases are already spiking. Human lives are more important than the money made from this race.”
Asked what he would say to those opposed to the event, Caldwell reiterated that the speedway isn’t taking its responsibility to keep people safe lightly.
He said the speedway wants to use the event as a platform to encourage people to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.
Together, Caldwell said the speedway and Ballad Health have purchased 25,000 masks to provide to the public. He added the speedway has also launched a program and is airing public service announcements to encourage guests to wear face coverings when they go out in public.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said the city needs to be as prepared as it can for an influx of visitors, adding that the speedway has “a good plan” for guests while they’re at the race.
Brock said she’s wary of the way travel by Johnson Citians will impact local case numbers, citing residents traveling outside the region and students from East Tennessee State University returning to town.
She said wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene are the best options for fighting the outbreak.
“It seems so simple, but getting people to comply with that is really, really difficult, and I can’t say it enough that that’s our only tool in the toolkit right now,” she said.