In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Northeast Tennessee was already in the midst of a surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, hospitalizations and deaths — setting records in each category by the time the holiday came around.

And at every turn, Ballad Health officials warned that Thanksgiving could exacerbate the situation and send hospitalizations climbing past a manageable level.

“These enormous daily counts will, over the next two to four weeks, lead to more hospitalizations and more deaths and frankly, with Thanksgiving next week, we’re a little concerned and a little frightened at what happens through the rest of the year,” said Ballad's Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift, later adding that “if we continue on this path, it is only a matter of time before someone who needs care can’t receive it because COVID-19 has overrun our hospitals and our frontline team members.”

Now, with Christmas and New Year's Day knocking on the door, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton is sending a similar message — hopeful that a community reeling from the virus will heed the warnings this time around, lest they risk a surge the state's top health official warned could "completely break our hospitals."

"I think the hope really comes from, that people would finally take notice that we have our own responsibility — that we have to take responsibility for ourselves in this situation," Deaton said at Ballad's weekly press conference on Wednesday. "Regardless of the orders that are given either at the state level or at a local level, we have to take responsibility for that. And we've provided the data, we provided the information about (how) mask wearing, social distancing, not getting in those large groups really does make a difference, that's how the spread happens.

"I'm hopeful for our community that they will heed that, not ignore it," Deaton said. "It's real. We see the deaths that are happening, we're trying to provide the very best information we can to our community so they can make the best decisions for themselves, so I would ask people to really think about these gatherings over Christmas and New Year's."

Earlier in the press conference, Deaton was asked what he'd say to those who may be considering celebrating the holidays with those outside of their immediate household.

He suggested that people stay home if at all possible.

"I think our response would be that if you don't know the people — if it's outside of your immediate household I would be concerned about getting together over a holiday," Deaton said, noting that people may not know if somebody is asymptomatic and infected. "I think we would encourage people to stay within their own household at this point and not have gatherings outside of that."

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, in a call with reporters Wednesday afternoon, said the next few days and weeks "are going to really determine how our hospitals are going to function over the next month."

"If there continues to be the behavior on Christmas and New Year's like there was over Thanksgiving, we're not going to see immediately," Piercey said. "If people continue to gather this week, tomorrow, and Friday and Saturday, we're probably not going to see a whole lot next week — its going be that first week of January, it might even be the second week of January."