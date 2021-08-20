Amber Floyd Lee's sixth-grade son Hudson started showing symptoms for COVID-19 last weekend.
She kept him home on Monday and took him to get a COVID test. It came back positive that afternoon.
Hudson, who attends Indian Trail Intermediate School, is 11 and isn't yet eligible to receive a vaccine. He's currently isolating while he recovers.
"I don't even know how to describe how horrible it is to hear your child struggle to breathe," Lee said, "but it is awful."
As the delta variant continues to fuel a rise in cases and hospitalizations in Northeast Tennessee, local schools are continuing to make an effort to limit transmission.
On Friday, Johnson City Schools announced that three more teams at Indian Trail would close because of COVID-19 spread, bringing the total to six. That includes Hudson's team, Coyote 2. There are 17 teams at the school. Impacted students will be learning remotely for 14 days.
Currently, 194 students and 11 staff in the Johnson City Schools system have tested positive for COVID-19, which is more than double the total from last Friday: 89 students and seven staff. It's also a slight increase over Thursday, when the system reported a total of 191 cases.
Mask opt-outs
Additionally, 1,999 students have now been opted out of the school system's mask requirement. That's roughly a quarter of the 8,035 students in the school system. Parents have opted out about 20% of students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, 19% in grades five and six, 24% in grades seven and eight and 35% in grades 9-12.
"Does it impact our ability to keep students in school?" said Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace. "Yes it does. However, our goal all along has been to keep ... as many students as possible in school. We're going to continue to do that."
Superintendent Steve Barnett noted that some parents have told principals that they opted their kids out so their children could simply take a mask break during the day. Barnett visited Indian Trail on Tuesday.
"I was in three classrooms and I only saw less than a handful of students that did not have a mask on," Barnett said.
School officials said they're still maintaining the balance between limiting COVID-19 spread while ensuring as many students as possible continue in-person instruction.
Lee said every parent wants to do what's best for their child.
"But, there's so much misinformation that has spread through our community that parents don't realize how they're hurting their children and their children's peers, classmates, teachers," she said.
On Aug. 13, the school board voted 6-1 to require students and staff to wear masks, but they are allowing parents to opt their children out of the mandate.
The following Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents statewide to opt out of mask requirements in schools, which includes buses. After consulting with city officials, Johnson City Schools does plan to continue requiring all students, including those who are opted out, to wear masks on buses.
Because the system's school buses are owned and operated by the City of Johnson City, the city says students fall under the face covering requirement it has instituted for all city facilities.
The system's mask policy lasts through Sept. 10, allowing the school board to reevaluate the decision during their regular meeting on Sept. 7.
Keeping kids in school
Lee, a local attorney, has two kids in Johnson City Schools: Hudson and a daughter in fourth grade named Arden, who attends South Side Elementary School.
After Hudson started exhibiting symptoms over the weekend, Lee got a call from the school system on Monday notifying her that Arden had been exposed to COVID by another child at South Side, who Lee said wasn't wearing a mask. Arden spent time quarantining this week, but she has since tested negative for COVID-19.
Lee said the system's methods of controlling spread this year have been poor.
"Education is so important," she said, "and when we don't listen to experts who are educated in the fields of epidemiology and public health, we're telling our children that education is not important."
Although the board of education did ultimately institute an optional mask requirement, which went into effect on Aug. 17, Lee said the system should have required masks from the very beginning. She also doesn't want the policy to include the option for parents to opt out their kids.
"I think the general consensus is that in-person learning is best for most students," Lee said, "and the best way to facilitate that is to require masks so we can continue in-person learning."
COVID-19 and MIS-C
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine told the Press Wednesday the health system is concerned about kids experiencing any level of exposure to COVID-19 — not just because of the effects of a virus but also from a lagging condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different parts of the body, including the heart, lungs or brain, become inflamed. Symptoms can include fever, abdominal pain, chest tightness, rashes and headache.
The agency said it doesn't know what causes MIS-C, but many children with the malady either had COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus. MIS-C can be serious or even deadly, the CDC says, but most kids get better with medical care.
"The concern is you have a larger number of kids being exposed to the virus," Levine said. "Most will not have symptoms. Some will, and some will have to be hospitalized. But ... the population of kids who've been exposed and who are going to be exposed, ... even though they may be asymptomatic, they're also candidates for MIS-C, which we're obviously concerned about because of the capacity.
"The problem is that the pediatric health-delivery system ... it's not built for this kind of surge," he said. "Tennessee's only got five children's hospitals."
Levine: Lee's order not consistent with CDC
Asked if Lee's executive order makes it more difficult to reduce COVID-19 transmission among kids, Levine said it's not consistent with CDC recommendations, which state that everyone should wear masks in school.
"I believe we should follow what the CDC says," Levine said. "I'm a huge supporter of the governor, and I still am and always will be. I may have a different opinion on this particular issue, but I believe he comes by it genuinely."
Levine said he's not dismissing the feelings of people who are genuinely concerned about "the issue of liberty."
"I'm a gun-owning, Second-Amendment-defending, federalist Republican who believes in freedom, too," Levine said. "But I also believe when you make certain political choices, you have to also consider what the tradeoff is. So if you choose individual liberty here, your child may end up infecting another child. Or your child may catch it and bring it home. And then our nurses and doctors will work 24/7 to take care of you, but your individual choice does impact other people."