All four Northeast Tennessee counties with expiring mask mandates have issued extensions, with cases up more than 450% in the region since the first mandate went into effect on July 12 in Sullivan County.
Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties all had mask mandates slated to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 3 before mayors in each county issued extensions Monday. In Carter, Johnson and Washington, the mandates will run through at least Aug. 29, while Unicoi's will expire on Aug 17.
Johnson County also announced the closure of the county courthouse on Aug. 4 for cleaning and sanitation.
"It's just the best way, that I feel like, we can take some part and responsibility in trying to slow the spread," said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely.
Evely said active cases in Unicoi County have risen to their highest point ever, and that he's concerned about overwhelming hospitals in the region as well — prompting the extension of the mandate.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said the city has been working closely with Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy on the mask mandate and that the city supports the extension 100%.
"We are absolutely, 100% behind the mask mandate," Brock said, noting her gratitude to businesses that are requiring masks in their stores.
Cases in all four counties (and throughout the region) have risen rapidly since the beginning of July, with Unicoi County seeing the largest percentage increase in active cases with 3,600%. Washington County has seen the largest numerical jump with 736 more active cases than it had on July 1.
Hospitalizations have also increased significantly across the region, with 157 new hospitalizations reported since July 1. Through June, the region had only reported 41 in total.
The mandates, which are not enforced, require face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible. Grandy said on July 13 that he will not ask law enforcement to be "burdened" with stopping people who aren't wearing masks.
Employees and visitors at businesses, organizations or venues in use by members of the public — including grocery stores, restaurants, lobbies of hotels, banks, bars, retail outlets and entertainment venues — are required to wear a mask.
Greene (Aug. 14), Hancock (Aug. 8), Hawkins (Aug. 13) and Sullivan (Aug. 12) counties will be next up to renew their mask mandates in the coming days and weeks.
In an executive order on July 3, Gov. Bill Lee authorized 89 of the state’s 95 counties — those without local health departments — to issue mask requirements.