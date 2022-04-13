Twice canceled during the pandemic, the Art Struck festival is returning to Johnson City later this month.
The inaugural Art Struck festival was held by Johnson City Public Art in Founders Park in September 2019. After plans to hold it again in September of 2020 and 2021 were scrapped because of COVID-19, organizers decided to switch the date up last fall and move it to April 23 — more willing to take their chances with a stray shower than another surge in COVID-19 infections.
“We decided we didn’t want to postpone any longer so we’re holding it April 23 of this year, and very happy to have it back and to be able to celebrate our arts community and bring everyone together again,” said Cheyenne Kumbhare, the city’s staff liaison to Johnson City Public Art.
This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Founders Park. More than 60 artists will be selling their work, and there will be live performances as well as information booths. It is free to attend. For more information, visit jcpublicart.com/art-struck-festival.
“We want to bring all those groups and people together who helped advance art in our area so we can celebrate their work and their vision for that,” Kumbhare said.
The following art vendors are slated to attend:
- Brooklyn Beaver
- Jessica Beaver
- Sealea Bennett
- Marci Berkhimer
- Diane Broyles
- Megan Buckles
- Danielle Byington
- Kayla Byrd
- Judy Cable
- Kati Cannon
- Aleta Chandler
- JC Colvett
- Brett Cook
- Elena Corradino
- Tori Cox
- Kendra Daniels
- Monica Dauksch
- Amy Deel
- Sam Douthat
- Bryan Duddles
- Shannon Fannon
- Jason Flack
- Angelique Fraley
- Melissa Gaffney
- Melissa Glaze
- Kelly Hall
- Saniah Hamilton
- Leylah Hamilton
- Erik Hansen
- Raven Harmon
- Amy Harrison
- Nicholas Harrison
- Michael Helbing
- Ashlee Hill
- Kathryn Jenkins
- Ryan Jenkins
- Bri Jorgenson
- Maddie Kuziel
- Russell Lawson
- Gloria Magana
- Christina Majic
- Emma Massick
- Brandon Moorman
- Katie Murphy
- Taylor Norris
- Judy O’Hara
- Marcy Parks
- Xander Pope
- Jonathan Reynolds
- Wendy Ritchey
- Bill Russell
- Kayla Sanchez
- Ginny Tallent
- Dianna Lynne Tucker
- Leah Dawn Turley
- Nicole Hymowitz
- Greg West
- Matt White
- Carrie Williams
- Stacie Williams
- Ashlyn York
