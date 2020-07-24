Unicoi County Sheriff's deputies have made several arrests in connection to a drug investigation on Zane Whitson Drive, County Sheriff Mike Hensley posted on Facebook Thursday night.
"For several weeks, we have had numerous complaints of drug trafficking at a residence on Zane Whitson Drive in the Town of Unicoi," Hensley's post read. "My narcotic officers have been working on this several months and buying narcotics from this residence."
Hensley said a raid was conducted on Thursday in conjunction with with the Unicoi Police Department, leading to several arrests.
The sheriff said the investigation is continuing, and that there "will be more arrests."