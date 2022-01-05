Recent arrests made by the Johnson City Police Department:
A Johnson City man was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge after an argument with someone over rent money, according to a JCPD press release.
Tony L. Dugger, 58, 705 Nathaniel Court, Johnson City, was accused of pulling a knife on another person while they were talking about rent money at a Lamons Court residence.
Officers responded to that location around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
Dugger was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He was arraigned earlier this week and scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
A Limestone woman was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with breaking into a house in the 1400 block of Conklin Road earlier in the month.
Donna Millard, 53, was charged with aggravated burglary after she was alleged to have been seen running from the scene Dec. 7. She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Dec. 30 where she was jailed on a $5,000 bond. Millard is due back in Sessions Court on January 10 at 1:30 pm.
Donna S. Collins, 57, 2419 Melbourne Dr., Johnson City, was arrested Dec. 3, 2021 on an arson charge after a fire at her residence. Officers responded to Collins’ residence around 10:51 a.m. in reference to a fire. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire. The investigation revealed that the fire was incendiary and intentionally set.
Collins was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.