Suspects remain at large in several other recent Johnson City robberies
A Carter County man was arrested Tuesday on robbery and weapons charges that stem from two separate business holdups this past weekend.
Savyon Prather, 1110 Valley St., Elizabethton, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of evading arrest.
According to the Johnson City Police Department, Prather was accused of a Feb. 13 robbery at Super 8 Motel, 108 Wesley St. In that incident, a witness told investigators that a man entered the motel lobby, showed a gun and ordered the desk clerk to hand over money.
The second incident happened Feb. 15 at Hardee’s at 2702 N. Roan St.
Investigators determined Prather went into Hardee’s, showed a handgun and robbed the employees. Prather ran, but was apprehended a short distance away.
Prather is being held on $81,000 bond. His arraignment is set for March 2.
Other recent robberies in Johnson City include:
• On Feb. 16 at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers responded to Roadrunner Market, 408 N. Broadway St., after a white man went into the business and demanded money. The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
• On Feb. 10 around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to AAA Package Store, 910 W. Market St., on a report of a robbery. Witnesses told officers that a white man wearing a mask, entered the store, approached an employee at the counter and presented a note demanding money. The employee threatened to call police and the man fled from the store. Stephen Hensley, 24, Johnson City was arrested in the case and charged with attempted robbery. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond.
• On Feb. 10 around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to Greer Convenience Center, 815 W. Walnut St. The clerk told police that he had been robbed at knifepoint and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
The suspect was described as a white man wearing a blue coat, sunglasses, khaki-colored pants, camouflage face covering and black tennis shoes.
Immediately following the robbery, the man fled on foot in the direction of the Tree Streets community.
Anyone having information about any of these robberies is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.