HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department responded to Rittertown Road shortly after 9 p.m. on a call about shots being fired in the 800 block. Family members identified the person who had fired the shots as Brian Williams and said he was suicidal. Williams had told family members about a visit on Saturday from a person in “full swat uniform” who was trying to get him to “narc” on people or face life in prison.
Family members had checked on Williams after he had posted some items on Facebook. Williams would not the family members in his residence and fired approximately 6-7 rounds. Family members told deputies that he was armed with a shotgun with no shells and a pistol.
Deputies approached the back door of Williams’ trailer and reported that he told them he was not going to prison for life. The deputies offered to help Williams threatened suicide, then fired three quick shots. When deputies again tried to talk with him, they reported he became agitated and fired single shots about four times.
Deputies said Williams then set some furniture on fire. The furniture began burning and was creating smoke. The deputies watched as Williams opened his back door and attempted to push the burning furniture outside, but it got stuck in the door frame. Williams continued trying to push it outside, but it would not budge.
The deputies said the residence was starting to burn and the deputies heard Williams breaking the window. The deputies then dragged Williams to a safe location across the road from the trailer. The residence was now burning. Deputies provided first aid for Wiliams because he had large cut to his right upper arm. Williams was then transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment to his injuries.