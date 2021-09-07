ELIZABETHTON — One of Carter County’s most important charities is combining one of the most popular ice cream spots in the region with one of the most popular trails for a new fund raising event in October.
Assistance and Resources Ministries provides food and clothing to some of the neediest families in Carter County. As the agency prepares for the return of cold weather to the region, it is promoting a new fundraiser called the Double DQ Quest for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will attract participants by partnering with a longtime favorite of the region: Dairy Queen and the fact that both the Dairy Queen in Johnson City and the Dairy Queen in Elizabethton are located near the Tweetsie Trail.
This is not a race, it is a celebratory walk, run, or bike ride from Johnson City to Elizabethton on the Tweetsie Trail during what is usually some of the best weather for the trail during the entire year.
Everyone will begin the DQ Quest at the Dairy Queen in Johnson City. At the start, everyone will walk, run and bike across Legion Street from the Dairy Queen between 10 and 11 a.m. The participants will donate $25 each and will head to the Tweetsie Trail and continue eastward through the beautiful countryside in the early fall. They will continue on the trail until they reach the Dairy Queen in Elizabethton.
When they reach the Elizabethton Dairy Queen, they will be rewarded with a Dairy Queen ice cream cone and an event t-shirt.