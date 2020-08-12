Two nursing homes in Johnson City and Greeneville have reported at least 68 novel coronavirus infections among residents and staff this week as an outbreak Bristol, Tennessee, nursing home appears to be waning.
"The Waters of Johnson City currently (has) 30 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 with one recovery and no deaths," a statement from The Waters' Administrator, Chuck Arnold, read. "We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this virus within our facility, which includes weekly testing for all staff and residents."
As of Friday, The Waters hadn't reported any cases of COVID-19 to the Tennessee Department of Health, indicating that the outbreak began over the last five days. The State Health Department lists facilities with two or more cases among residents and/or staff weekly on Fridays, and The Waters was not listed on the most recent report.
In Greeneville, Signature HealthCARE reported 38 cases of COVID-19 among residents and 10 among staff, with three deaths. Greene County has reported two COVID-19 deaths since Friday, though it is not specified where those deaths occurred. On the Friday report from the Department of Health, Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville reported six COVID-positive residents and four staff. No deaths were reported on Friday, though there is often a lag in reporting fatalities.
"The rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Greene County is a daunting reminder of the virulence of COVID-19 and our world's daily battle with this pandemic," a statement from the facility read. "Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville understands the fear and concern that comes with those rising numbers. However, Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville continues to work diligently to fight its spread, even in times of increased cases within the community, with aggressive testing."
Both facilities announced they would be creating specialized COVID-19 units in their facilities, of which Signature HealthCARE has created dozens of in other facilities across the country. The Waters did not give specifics about its COVID unit, saying it would be isolated and have dedicated staff. The Greeneville facility said its unit will be isolated with its own air system, supplies, food, entrance and dedicated staff.
At the same time as outbreaks began in other local facilities, Christian Care Center of Bristol, which has seen the most deaths of any local nursing home, reported that its outbreak is nearly contained — with just three active cases, one resident hospitalized and two staff members in quarantine. Since its first case was reported on June 25, CCCB has seen 103 cases of the virus, which claimed the lives of six residents.
Of the 100 recoveries, 68 are residents and 32 are staff members.
"We are looking forward to more resident and staff member recoveries soon," a statement from the facility read. "Our hearts go out to our dedicated care givers, residents, families, as well as area hospitals and other care providers who are also facing many difficult challenges in dealing with COVID-19 in our area."
In Northeast Tennessee, there have been at least 288 cases of COVID-19 in 16 facilities in Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. There have been at least 14 fatalities, with Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center reporting five as of Friday. Statewide, at least 3,388 staff members and residents at nursing homes were infected, resulting in 226 resident deaths.