A local lawmaker said he is ready to assist Gov. Bill Lee in his plans to expand workforce development programs in Tennessee.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said he has put on hold legislation that he and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, have filed to broaden the curriculum at Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to include the “middle college” concept and instead will work with the governor to pass his initiatives to create a pilot program for such dual enrollment programs at TCAT campuses in Boones Creek, Elizabethton and Kingsport.
“The governor is looking to expand TCAT dual enrollments in a big way,” Hicks said Wednesday. “We are being asked to carry the governor’s bill in the General Assembly. I want to make it easy as possible for students to be involved in these programs.”
Lee announced his plan to expand TCAT and other workforce development programs during his annual State of the State address to the state General Assembly on Monday.
“We are seeing steady enrollment in our Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology when other academic disciplines have declined,” Lee said. “These Tennesseans stand ready to wire our houses, build our cars and nurse our sick back to health. We need them on the job now, not on a waitlist.”
The governor said he is committing “$200 million in TCAT expansions to help double our skilled workforce by 2026 and ensure that any Tennessean wishing to further their education can immediately enroll in a TCAT.”
Hicks and Crowe introduced a bill in January to implement a dual enrollment program at TCAT campuses that will allow high school students to be able to earn sufficient TCAT or community college credits while they are still in high school.
This middle college concept would allow a student in Tennessee to graduate high school with not only a diploma, but also with a TCAT certificate or an associate degree in vocations such as nursing, welding or mechanics.
Hicks is also working to make state college scholarship money from the Tennessee Lottery available for students in the dual enrollment middle college program at TCAT campuses in Elizabethton, Kingsport and one now being developed in Boones Creek.
Officials have been working to make TCAT-Boones Creek campus a regional dual enrollment center where area high school students would have access to a variety of new programs. The campus would also allow the state to expand the curriculum already offered in Elizabethton.
State officials hope the Boones Creek campus will address a critical backlog in instructional programs for welding, heavy equipment operation and diesel repair.