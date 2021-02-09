Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to expand broadband in rural areas of Tennessee is getting a thumbs-up from local legislators.
“Broadband is something that’s very important to Washington County,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Tuesday.
In his annual State of the State speech on Monday, Lee said he was including $200 million in the proposed new state budget to provide high-speed internet access throughout Tennessee.
“One major reason broadband expansion is important is to improve educational outcomes in rural areas,” the governor said.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said “broadband connectivity is critical to my district and to our state, particularly for our rural communities.”
Crowe, whose 3rd District covers Washington, Unicoi and Carter County counties, said the governor’s broadband “investment will greatly enhance education and job growth by providing our students with the ability to perform their assignments online and our businesses with the essential access needed for 21st century jobs.”
Local lawmakers said they are also supportive of the governor’s calls for the state to invest $21 million in “rural communities and distressed counties to directly support rural infrastructure, industrial site development small business development and revitalizing small town main streets.”
Hicks said he is currently working with state officials to make sure Washington County is not forgotten when the $200 million in non-recurring money for local infrastructure grants is allocated for long-term projects.
Crowe said the infrastructure grants will be welcomed in counties of Northeast Tennessee to address “capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and road projects.”