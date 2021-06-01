East Tennessee high school students can now apply to be nominated for appointment to a U.S. service academy.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, has announced the launch of the military service academy nomination application process for the upcoming application cycle.
The Kingsport congresswoman can nominate up to 10 students for each vacant slot allotted to 1st District. The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years after graduation.
“It is an incredible honor to serve our great nation and I am glad that so many students are interested in pursuing this noble path,” Harshbarger said in a news release. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to nominate the deserving students of East Tennessee and look forward to reviewing the applications this fall.”
Each member of Congress may nominate individuals to appointments at four of this nation’s five service academies: the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York.
The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut , does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.
Applicants must be U.S. Citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 and reside within Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. The deadline to apply for a nomination is 11:59 pm on October 31.
Interested students from can learn more about the application process at https://harshbarger.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations/military-academy-nominations-faq.
Contributed to the Press